Over 10 000 new Covid-19 cases, 190 deaths on Sunday

Cape Town – South Africa recorded 10 008 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 190 deaths, the Health Department said. “As of today the cumulative number of #Covid19 cases identified in SA is 2 533 466 with 10 008 new cases reported,” the department said on Twitter.

“Today, 190 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 74 813 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 297 974 with a recovery rate of 90.7%.” To date, 8 588 464 vaccines have been administered. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said a total of 43 818 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. The institute said that new cases represented a 22.8% positivity rate.

The NICD said that to date, 15 257 317 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. “The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape [with] 29%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal [with] 23%; Gauteng accounted for 17%; [and] Eastern Cape accounted for 8%,” the NICD said. “Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 5%; Free State & Northern Cape each accounted for 4% respectively; and Limpopo accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.”