Over-18s can receive Covid-19 vaccines from Friday

South Africans over the age of 18 will from Friday be able to receive their Covid-19 vaccine. Cabinet made the announcement in a statement on Thursday and revealed that the national vaccine roll-out will extend to citizens aged between 18 and 35 years.

“As part of the vaccination roll-out programme, Cabinet approved the vaccination of persons aged between 18 years and 35 years from August 20, 2021,” read the statement. The roll-out to the age cohort was initially planned to start from the beginning of September. Over 9.9 million vaccines have been administered in the country to date, with 7 million people partially vaccinated and over 4 million people fully vaccinated.

Cabinet also approved keeping the country under alert level 3 of the national lockdown, as advised by the Ministerial Advisory Committee. “Scientific evidence confirms that vaccinated people stand a better chance of surviving from Covid-19 than unvaccinated people. Therefore, we must all dispel the unfounded and misleading conspiracy theories about the vaccines and choose life by vaccinating.” The announcement comes during a time when the country is battling to overcome the Covid-19 third wave and experts have said the rate of decline in cases has slowed.

Infectious disease expert and former chairperson of the government’s ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, said the country could face a fourth wave of infections before the year ends Karim said the fourth wave could hit around December 2 and last for over two and a half months. Adults over the age of 18 can from Friday visit their nearest vaccination site with their identity document to be registered and vaccinated.