Over 330 new Covid-19 deaths and over 12 500 new cases reported on Saturday

Cape Town – A total of 12 528 new Covid-19 cases and 334 deaths were reported in South Africa on Saturday, the Health Department said. “As of today the cumulative number of #Covid19 cases identified in SA is 2 447 454 with 12 528 new cases reported,” the department said on Twitter.

“Today 334 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 72 013 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 222 338 with a recovery rate of 90. 8%.” According to the department’s statistics, 7 544 539 vaccines have been administered to date. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in the last 24 hours, a total of 56 243 tests were conducted. The institute said the new cases represented a 22.3% positivity rate.

A total of 14 862 859 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors, the NICD said. “The majority of new cases today are from Western Cape (27%), followed by Gauteng (22%),” the NICD said. “KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 18%; Mpumalanga accounted for 8%; Eastern Cape accounted for 7%; North West accounted for 6%; with Free State, Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounting for 4% of today’s new cases.”

The institute said Saturday’s total number of cases was lower than Friday’s 13 025 new case, but said that it was higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days – 11 404. “The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.” In the past 24 hours there was an increase of 348 hospital admissions, which represented a decrease from Friday’s new hospital admissions.