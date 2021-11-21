Over 600 new Covid-19 cases, two more deaths reported in South Africa

Rustenburg – Over 600 new Covid-19 infection cases and two deaths were reported yesterday, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. “Today [Sunday] the institute reports 687 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 929 862,” the institute said.

“This increase represents a 3.4% positivity rate. As per the national Department of Health, a further two Covid-19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89 574 to date.” The majority of new cases yesterday were from Gauteng, accounting for 79%, followed by North West and KwaZulu-Natal each accounting for five percent respectively. Mpumalanga and Western Cape each accounted for three percent respectively. Northern Cape accounted for two percent and Eastern Cape, Free State and Limpopo each accounted for one percent respectively.

NICD said there may be discrepancies in the numbers of cases and recoveries reported for the Western Cape, as the province reporting currently includes re-infections and additional cases identified by antigen tests, which were not incorporated into the national line list for reporting. “As a result, the number of recoveries for the Western Cape has been kept static on the national reports. We are working with Western Cape health authorities to align the reporting and resolve these discrepancies,” the institute said. The proportion of positive new cases on Sunday was 3.4% which compared to Saturday's (2.8%). The seven-day average was two percent on Sunday, which was higher than Saturday's 1.7%.

According to National Institute for Communicable Diseases 19 113 226 tests have been conducted in both public and private . Hospital admissions have increased by 13 in the past 24 hours. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases, a division of the National Health Laboratory Service, providing laboratory-based surveillance to inform the public health response towards Covid-19 in South Africa