Places across the world where you might have to show proof of vaccination

SEVERAL countries across the world are starting to implement proof of vaccination systems whereby people’s ability to travel, attend certain events, eat at restaurants, return to work or school, may require them to prove they’ve had their shot. In South Africa and globally, the Covid-19 vaccine is not mandatory, however, demonstrating your Covid-19 status in the places below may be required in some circumstances.

Here’s where vaccination cards or passes are being introduced around the world. The US The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues vaccination cards to those who have received their shots.

The CDC vaccination card tells you what Covid-19 vaccine you received, the date you received it and where you received it. Earlier this month, New York City mayor Bill de Blasio announced that from August 16, customers and workers at indoor restaurants, gyms and performance venues would need to show proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter the venues. The UK

In England, the National Health Service COVID Pass shows your Covid-19 vaccination details or test results. Citizens may be asked to show their pass to travel abroad, or at events and venues in England asking for proof of their Covid-19 status, according to the NHS. Last month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that by the end of September, when the over 18s have had a chance to receive their shots, night clubs were encouraged to “make full vaccination the condition of entry to nightclubs and other venues where large crowds gather".

From September, people will be required to have had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to enter nightclubs and other large scale events.



The EU Digital COVID Certificate is being introduced across all 27 member nations, among them Switzerland, Iceland and Norway. The certificate will indicate whether a person has been vaccinated against Covid-19, received a negative test result or recovered from the virus. Fully vaccinated individuals will be exempted from travel-related testing or quarantine 14 days after having received the last dose of a Covid-19 vaccine approved for the entire EU. The digital certificate contains a QR code with a digital signature to protect it against falsification.

Fully vaccinated individuals will be exempted from travel-related testing or quarantine 14 days after having received the last dose of a Covid-19 vaccine approved for the entire EU. The digital certificate contains a QR code with a digital signature to protect it against falsification. Israel

The Covid-19 “green pass system” was introduced earlier this year in Israel. The pass allows those over the age of 12 who are vaccinated, recovered from Covid-19 or who present a negative test result to attend certain events and enter public spaces. According to The Times of Israel, government officials have agreed that the Green Pass will apply to most events and leisure activities.