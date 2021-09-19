SA Covid-19 cases on sustained downturn with 2 281 new cases reported on Sunday

Cape Town – South Africa’s Covid-19 infections showed signs of a sustained downward trend on Sunday as 2 281 new cases were reported, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said. “The current surge in Covid-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend,” the institute said.

“Today the institute reports 2 281 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 882 630. This increase represents a 7.4% positivity rate.” The National Health Department said the new cases identified brought the cumulative number of cases to 2 882 630. “Today 58 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 86 174 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 732 363 with a recovery rate of 94.8%,” the department said on Twitter.

According to the statistics, 17 352 942 tests have been conducted to date, and 15 992 374 vaccines have been administered. Covid-19 statistics for September 19, 2021. Photo: Supplied/The Department of Health The NICD said that the majority of new cases were reported in KwaZulu-Natal with 23% followed by 17% in the Western Cape. “Northern Cape and Eastern Cape accounted for 14% each; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases,” the institute said.