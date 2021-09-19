SA Covid-19 cases on sustained downturn with 2 281 new cases reported on Sunday
Cape Town – South Africa’s Covid-19 infections showed signs of a sustained downward trend on Sunday as 2 281 new cases were reported, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said.
“The current surge in Covid-19 infections seems to be showing signs of a sustained downward trend,” the institute said.
“Today the institute reports 2 281 new Covid-19 cases that have been identified in South Africa, which brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 2 882 630. This increase represents a 7.4% positivity rate.”
The National Health Department said the new cases identified brought the cumulative number of cases to 2 882 630.
“Today 58 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 86 174 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 732 363 with a recovery rate of 94.8%,” the department said on Twitter.
According to the statistics, 17 352 942 tests have been conducted to date, and 15 992 374 vaccines have been administered.
The NICD said that the majority of new cases were reported in KwaZulu-Natal with 23% followed by 17% in the Western Cape.
“Northern Cape and Eastern Cape accounted for 14% each; Gauteng Province accounted for 10%; Free State accounted for 9%; Mpumalanga accounted for 6%; North West accounted for 5%; and Limpopo accounted for 1% of today’s new cases,” the institute said.
“The total number of cases today (2 281) is lower than yesterday (3 286) and lower than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days (3 491). The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has decreased.”
The NICD said that in the past 24 hours, there were 79 hospital admissions.
