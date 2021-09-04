SA records 8 411 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday

Cape Town – South Africa reported 8 411 new Covid-19 cases and 182 deaths on Saturday, the Health Department said. “As of today the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases identified in SA is 2 814 014 with 8 411 new cases reported,” the department said on Twitter releasing the statistics.

“Today, 182 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 83 343 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 586 646 with a recovery rate of 91.9%.” According to the statistics, 16 708 682 tests have been conducted in the country. To date, 13 430 600 vaccines have been administered.

South Africa’s Covid-19 stats for September 4, 2021. PHOTO: Supplied/Health Department The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the new Covid-19 cases represented a 15.5% increase in the country’s positivity rate. “The majority of new cases today are from KwaZulu-Natal (30%), followed by Western Cape (21%),” the institute said. “Eastern Cape accounted for 15%; Free State accounted for 9%, Gauteng Province and Northern Cape each accounted for 6% respectively; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; and Limpopo Province accounted for 2% of today’s new cases.”

South Africa’s Covid-19 stats for September 4, 2021. PHOTO: Supplied/National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) The NICD said that the total number of cases today (8 411) was lower than yesterday’s 9 199 cases. The seven-day moving average daily number of cases has also decreased, the NICD said. “There has been an increase of 255 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.”