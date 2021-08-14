SA still in the grip of third wave Covid-19 pandemic

SOUTH Africa recorded 13 021 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday and 238 deaths, the Health Department said. “As of today the cumulative number of #Covid19 cases identified in SA is 2 595 447 with 13 021 new cases reported,” the department said on Twitter.

“Today 238 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 76 869 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 364 507 with a recovery rate of 91.1%” Currently, there were 154 071 active cases, and according to the statistics released, 9 373 343 vaccines have been administered to date. Health Department Covid-19 statistics for August 14. Photo: Supplied The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said in the last 24 hours, 60 210 tests were conducted and the new cases reported represented a 21.6% positivity rate.

The institure said 15 547 415 tests have been conducted in both public and private sectors. “The majority of new cases today are from the Western Cape (27%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (26%),” the NICD said. “Gauteng Province accounted for 14%; Eastern Cape accounted for 10%; Mpumalanga accounted for 7%; Free State and North West each accounted for 5% respectively; Northern Cape accounted for 4%; and Limpopo Province accounted for 3% of today’s new cases.”

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) Covid-19 statistics for August 14. Photo: Supplied The NICD said the total number of cases on Saturday was lower than Friday’s 13 921 but higher than the average number of new cases per day over the seven preceding days –10 300. “The 7-day moving average daily number of cases has increased,” it said. “There has been an increase of 378 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours.”