The fourth wave may be behind us and, yes, restrictions are relaxed, but you still need to adhere to Covid-19 safety protocols

Durban - While the country is showing signs of exiting the fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic and Cabinet has eased lockdown restrictions, you should still take the necessary safety precautions. “Even though there has been a change in the isolation policy, with asymptomatic positives not having to isolate, there is still a need for people to adhere to basic protocols, such as hand hygiene, physical distancing, and masking, to prevent transmission,” advised head of the Department of Public Health Medicine at the University of KwaZulu-Natal Dr Saloshni Naidoo.

On Monday, Cabinet announced changes in Covid-19 safety protocols, as well as a full return to school for all pupils. Spokesperson in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said those who test positive for Covid-19, but do not present any symptoms, do not have to isolate. “If you test positive with symptoms, the isolation period has been reduced from 10 to seven days. Contacts do not have to isolate unless they develop symptoms,” he said.