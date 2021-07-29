Third wave not easing in Western Cape as new Covid-19 infections increase

According to the most recent statistics released by the province, there was a 29% increase in new cases over the last seven days compared to the seven two weeks ago. With an average of 90 people dying of Covid-19 per day in the province as new infections continue to climb.

NEW Covid-19 infections seem to not be easing off in the Western Cape. In the past 24 hours the province recorded over 4 600 new cases; 27% of the total cases reported nationally.

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 71 061 tests were conducted in the last 24 hrs, with 17 351 new cases, which represents a 24.4% positivity rate. A further 520 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 70 908 to date. Read more: https://t.co/jOtvVKxQxA pic.twitter.com/C8KZ2I7RA9 — NICD (@nicd_sa) July 28, 2021

"The majority of new cases today (Wednesday) are from Gauteng (30%), followed by Western Cape (27%). KwaZulu-Natal accounted for 11%; Mpumalanga and North West each accounted for 7%; Limpopo accounted for 6%; Eastern Cape accounted for 5%; Free State accounted for 4%; and Northern Cape accounted for 2% of today's new cases," NICD spokesperson Sinenhlanhla Jimoh said.

Meanwhile, Premier Alan Winde said: “The Western Cape did not receive the quantity of vaccines needed this week to meet the significant demand that exists in the province.

“We will continue to engage the national government with the aim of getting more vaccine supplies so that we can match the notable demand that exists for vaccinations in the Western Cape. We therefore encourage you to wait for your appointment, especially during this time that pressure is being experienced in the system.”