’Unique’ protest to be held at Midrand mall over Game’s ’Vax Appreciation Wednesday’

Johannesburg – A protest with a difference will be held from 9am today at the Game store at the Mall Of Africa in Midrand – the first in a series planned against Game nationwide over the retailer’s “Vax Appreciation Wednesday”. ’’Our protesters will be equipped with unique protest items and we are expecting a big number to turn out in satirical, peaceful and purposeful fashion.

’’Be the first to catch unique footage of this uprising of people against big corporates who have declared GameOn against the public,’’ NGO Love Justice South Africa said in a statement. Game offers a 10% discount across all categories through its Vax Appreciation Wednesday campaign, which initially was valid until September 15 but has been extended to the end of October. “As a responsible retailer, Game is committed to creating a better life for all South Africans, and the health and safety of our team members and customers remains our top priority.

Game is extending #VAXAppreciationWednesday until the end of October so that you can enjoy that 10% discount even more! Ts & Cs 👉 https://t.co/1ncGjUeEsA #GotGame pic.twitter.com/LzlKaEiF45 — Game Stores SA (@Game_Stores) September 13, 2021 ’’We believe in the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccination in keeping our stores safe and comfortable for our shoppers,” Katherine Madley, the vice-president of marketing at Game, said in announcing the campaign.

“The 10% discount we are offering to all customers who have been vaccinated is to say thank you for the role they are playing in keeping our stores and Mzansi safe.” The discount is available to anyone who produces a vaccination card and ID or passport at till points across 118 Game stores, including citizens who have had their first and second dosage. “We absolutely respect people’s freedom of choice to receive the Covid-19 vaccination, and by no means oblige our customers to share their vaccination status with us.