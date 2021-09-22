Western Cape premier pushing to move to lockdown level 1 as soon as possible

Cape Town – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will be pushing for the province to be moved to lockdown level 1 as soon as possible. On Wednesday, he also urged for an end to the National State of Disaster, which he deemed an ’’extreme tool’’, with set time frames being provided.

’’The Western Cape must be moved to Alert Level 1 as soon as possible, as it becomes clear that we are exiting the third wave,’’ Winde said in a statement. ’’This move will provide much needed support to our economy and enable us to get the balance right in saving both lives and jobs in our province. ’’The Western Cape also calls for an end to the National State of Disaster. The National Government cannot use this extreme tool forever, especially if we are to grow the economy and create the jobs our country needs to recover.

’’That is why I will request from National Government a clear plan for its termination, with set time frames. ’’Currently, the 7-day moving average for new cases in the Western Cape is 620. We know that we will have officially exited the third wave, in terms of the technical definition, once new infections are at 15% of the peak or 530 cases. ’’We are quickly approaching this number. All our other indicators also continue to show a significant decline, including in hospitalisations, deaths, our test positivity rate and oxygen usage.