10 shocking details we learnt during the Lauren Dickason trial

Warning: This story contains graphic details and may be triggering to some readers With the Lauren Dickason trial now at the tail-end, we look at 10 shocking details that were learnt through evidence given in the High Court in Christchurch before Justice Cameron Mander.

Lauren Dickason is accused of murdering her three daughters, six-year-old Lianè, and two year-old twins, Maya and Karla on the evening of September 16, 2021. She has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity and infanticide, according to arguments posted by her defence, Stuff.NZ reported. But prosecutors want to prove she’s guilty of murder.

Here are 10 details uncovered during the trial 1. Evidence given in court by forensic psychologists who interviewed Lauren after the incident indicate that she had thoughts of wanting to hurt the children in South Africa, before they could move to New Zealand. 2. The last time Lauren had a thought of hurting the children in South Africa, was days before their immigration, while in isolation at Graham’s mother’s house. Lauren said she saw cable ties there and had a thought of using it to hurt the children, but never told Graham about it out of fear of how he may react.

3. Lauren Dickason had to undergo 17 rounds of IVF (In Vitro fertilisation) and also lost a baby, Sarah, at 18 weeks before she could give birth to Lianè with donor eggs. This, according to her mother, Wendy Fawkes, changed Lauren physically and mentally. 4. Four different types of prescription drugs were found in Lauren’s system, according to a urinary test conducted the day after the murders, while she was in hospital. Antidepressants, anti-anxiety, anti-nausea medication and Tramadol were found in her system. 5. The Prosecution suggested that Lauren killed the children to get revenge on Graham. This was suggested during cross-examination of the defence’s expert witness, Dr Susan Hatters-Friedman. Hatters-Friedman’s book on infanticide lists partner revenge as one of the reasons why mothers kill their children. We also heard during evidence that Graham told his work colleague and his wife, Mark and Cathy Cvitanich, on the night of the murders: “She did this to hurt me”.

6. After Lauren Dickason went into the garage to find the cable ties, she told the children they were making necklaces. She first tried using the cable ties to asphyxiate them but it did not work, so she cut them off and then smothered them with a blanket. Police gave accounts of the cut-open cable ties on the floor of the home the night they were called out. 7. Lauren told the arresting officer, Detective Michael Kneebone, a day after the killings during an interview, that she killed Karla first. “The first twin (Karla) was being really, really horrible to me lately ... that’s why I did her first,” Lauren told Kneebone during the interview, which the court heard. 8. Lianè knew that Lauren was trying to hurt them at the time of the offence. Officer Kneebone asked her if the children were speaking to her while she was busy. Lauren replied: “Not the two little ones, but the oldest one was very angry and she wants to know why I’m doing this to them because I’m the best mum and she loves me.”

9. Lauren checked the children’s vital signs after the offence. She then told the officer she took medication in an effort to end her own life. According to evidence by paramedics from the night of the killings, Lauren took Tramadol. 10. Expert witness Dr Hatters-Friedman told the court that Lauren’s motive for killing the girls was an altruistic one. Lauren thought she was removing the children from an unsafe environment, one she saw through her own depressed psychotic state, Hatters-Friedman told the court. IOL