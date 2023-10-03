14-year-old girl raped in Limpopo: Mom and stepfather arrested

A 14-year-old girl's biological mother and stepfather have been arrested for raping her. It's alleged that the mother pinned down the minor at Lulekani outside Phalaborwa, Limpopo, on September 24, 2023, to assist the stepfather in raping her. It is alleged that when the victim refused to sleep with her stepfather, both suspects assaulted her and forcibly took her to the bedroom, where the perpetrator raped her while her own mother pinned her down.

The victim's stepfather, a Department of Correctional Services official, and the minor's mother, aged 46, were both arrested at their home on September 25 after the victim reported the matter to the police. A case of rape was opened and then transferred to the Phalaborwa Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit for further investigation. The man was charged with rape, and the mother is facing charges of having been an accomplice in the rape case.

The identity of the suspects cannot be disclosed in order to protect the victim. The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemned the incident. "The alleged behaviour of the parents against their own child is very shameful and disturbing. Parents and guardians are tasked with the huge responsibility to raise their children in a respectful and responsible manner, so that they in turn grow to the responsible future parents. All the children deserve to be protected and never be abused by anyone, including their parents," said Hadebe.