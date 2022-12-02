16 Days of Activism: KZN man receives two life terms for raping his partner’s grandchild,and another child

Durban - A 52-year-old man has been handed a double life sentence for raping his partner’s grandchild. According to the NPA, the man had raped the eight-year-old girl between 2014 and 2015 in the Madadeni area.

He had been in a relationship with the child’s grandmother. This week the Madadeni Regional Court convicted and sentenced him. His name cannot be released to protect the identity of the victim.

The NPA’s Natasha Ramkisson- Kara said he raped the victim on various occasions and threatened to harm her if she reported him. “The child eventually confided in her teacher and the man was arrested.” Kara, said the man was granted bail.

“Whilst out on bail, he got into a relationship with an 11-year-old girl’s mother, and he lived with them. “He raped the child whenever they were alone together and told the child that he would kill her mother if she reported him. “The child eventually told her granny and the man was arrested.”

In their victim impact statements both victims described how the rapes had affected their lives. The court declared the accused unfit to possess a firearm and ordered that his name be entered in the National Register of Sexual Offenders. “The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the successful finalisation of this matter and we commend the work done by the Prosecution and SAPS. It is our mandate to ensure justice for all victims of crimes, especially the vulnerable ones. This sentence is indicative of the NPA’s stance on the abuse of children,” said Kara.