24 arrested in Lichtenburg protest

Rustenburg - Police in Lichtenburg arrested 24 people following a violent protest in which two trucks were torched and looted in Blydeville over a week ago. North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh, said the protesters were arrested for public violence and other crimes relating to a protest on January 19.

“A total of 12 people between the ages 21 and 32 were arrested and charged for public violence and malicious damage to property. “They appeared before the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on January 23 and were remanded in custody until their next court appearance before the same court on January 31,” she said She said nine more cases of which 12 people aged between 19 and 34, were found in possession of presumably stolen property and theft, were under still investigation.

She said the police recovered more than 50 bags of cement and various steel poles. “All nine accused appeared before the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court. Three of the suspects paid admission of guilt fines of R800, R400 and R1000. The remaining accused were remanded in custody and will appear before the same court on January 31.” North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena, condemned the public violence incidents and asked members of the community to raise their dissatisfaction in a peaceful and lawful manner. He warned that those who transgressed the law, would be traced and arrested.

