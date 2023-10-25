24-year-old man sentenced to 18 years in prison for housebreaking spree

The Regional Court in De Aar sentenced a 24-year-old man to 18 years in prison for three counts of housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft following multiple housebreakings at the Ikwezi Day Care Centre in Nonzwakazi, Northern Cape, where he stole televisions and computer screens. Andile Qwathi, who was out on parole for robbery at the time of committing the crimes, was convicted on three counts of housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft committed earlier this year between April and May.

On April 30, Qwathi broke into Ikwezi Day Care Centre and stole a TV worth R6,000, which he sold for R100. On May 6, Qwathi returned and stole a Samsung flat-screen television and a computer screen worth R7,000, which he sold for R150. During his third attempt on May 8, the alarm went off, prompting an armed reaction and the police to respond quickly.

While still on the premises, the robber was arrested. Advocate Corrie Jonker, Regional Court Prosecutor, argued that there were several previous convictions of housebreaking and theft against the accused, and the fact that the accused was still out on parole for robbery when he continued with this crime spree was a clear indication that he did not rehabilitate. The prosecution further argued that the accused should receive long-term imprisonment to safeguard the law-abiding community against the accused.