40 teen boys rescued as police arrest three over bogus initiation school near Mahikeng

Three men who allegedly recruited unsuspecting young boys to join an initiation school outside Mahikeng, have been arrested for running an unregistered facility.
The three suspects were arrested on Thursday, after parents reported children missing at the Mahikeng and Lehurutshe police stations.
North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said investigations led the police to an illegal initiation school between Ramatlabama and Tsetse villages outside Mahikeng.
She said the three allegedly mobilised unsuspecting young boys from villages around Mahikeng and Lehurutshe to join the initiation school. After recruiting the young boys, they allegedly called parents demanding money for the safety of the boys.
"Consequently, about 40 initiates between the ages of 15 and 20 were rescued. The illegal school was closed, while the boys were taken to a local hospital where they were treated," Funani said.
Blankets, a bags of maize meal and a big pot were found at the initiation school.
The three men were arrested for kidnapping and contravening Custom Initiation Act, 2021 Act No. 2 of 2021.
Bongani Moatlhodi, 24, who was arrested at Lonely Park by Lehurutshe police, appeared in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court on Friday in connection with the kidnapping of a 16-year-old boy.
“The other two suspects, aged 26 and 30, are expected to appear in the Molopo Magistrate's Court in Mmabatho on Monday, July 3 for first court appearance," she said.
The case against Moatlhodi was postponed to July 3 for bail application.
IOL