44-year-old Lesotho national sentenced to 7 life terms and 175 years in prison for his long crime streak

Johannesburg -- A 44-year-old man was sentenced to seven life sentences and 175 years in prison for various crimes including robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, attempted murder and several counts of murder. The Mogwase Regional Court handed down the sentence to Thabang David Malonga on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

Malonga who was regarded as a group leader has been under investigation since 2011, he has also been arrested on numerous occasions for murder and unlawful possession of firearms, between 2011 and 2016. However, some of his cases were withdrawn pending investigations and decisions. He was arrested again in 2019 in Krugersdorp after being found in possession of an unlawful firearm and has been incarcerated since then up until his conviction and sentencing. Capt Sam Tselanyane said the accused's conviction follows an intensive investigation by the police that started in 2011. It was reported then that the convict, who is a Lesotho national together with other suspects who are still at large, attacked a number of victims in and around Sondela and Freedom Park informal settlements, outside Rustenburg.

Tselanyane said “The attacks were orchestrated on different dates using different sorts of dangerous weapons including firearms. In some instances, victims were robbed of their valuables including cash and cell phones. In the process some of the victims were killed while others sustained serious injuries.” Tselanyane added “In 2018, all dockets in which Malonga was the suspect, were centralised to a dedicated team of seasoned Detectives for investigation. Consequent to finalisation of the investigations, the dockets were taken to the Director of Public Prosecutions who in turn decided to prosecute.” A search for Malonga was then instituted, which finally led to him being arrested and brought before the court. He was released on bail and thereafter absconded, thus breaching his bail conditions, he was rearrested in 2019 after a long period of time.

Malonga was found guilty as charged and was sentenced as follows: Eight counts of murder: Seven life sentences and 15 years imprisonment Two counts of possession of unlicensed firearms: 15 years jail term each

Four counts of possession of firearms without a licence: 15 years jail term each Five counts of unlawful possession of ammunition: Five years jail term each Three counts of attempted murder: 10 years jail term each

One count of robbery with aggravating circumstances: 15 years jail term. “The court ordered that all sentences imposed will run concurrently with the life imprisonment. Malonga was also declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of section 103 of the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No. 60 of 2000).” said Tselanyane. The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lt-Gen Sello Kwena applauded the Bojanala Platinum Sub-District 2 Trio Task Team, Det-Capt Dipotso Montsho and Det-Sgt Sethunya Tobokane as well as WO France Tsoela of Rustenburg Crime Intelligence for their tireless efforts to ensure that justice is served.