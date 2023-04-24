83-year-old former SA Maths teacher and rugby coach nabbed on sexual assault charges due back in court in June

An 83-year-old ex-teacher accused of indecently assaulting boy learners is expected back in the dock in June. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila, said the accused appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court and will appear again on June 6.

“He is charged with two counts of indecent assault. He is out on a warning. There is a court order that he cannot be identified,” Ntabazalila said. The crimes were allegedly committed in 1988 while he was employed as a preparatory school teacher in Cape Town. The NPA said the accused is wanted on similar charges in the United Kingdom and is fighting extradition attempts. There are at least 50 charges against the accused.

According to Cape Times, the accused along with another former teacher face a range of sexual indecency related charges in the United Kingdom, were named in a BBC documentary, alleging they groomed young boys while teaching at renowned teaching institutions. Tthe UK’s BBC 4 channel aired a programme in which the two pensioners were named among a number of teachers who allegedly sexually abused pupils at some of the country’s most respected boarding schools. According to Women and Men Against Child Abuse said the accused is a former maths teacher and rugby coach.

“He taught at two schools in the UK during the late 1960s and 1970s. At least 40 men have come forward in the UK thus far. He also taught at a boys prep in the Western Cape. “Only a couple of South Africans have come forward to date. We believe that there are many more victims, and we strongly encourage them to come forward,” the advocacy group said. “WMACA is angry and frustrated that he was arrested in 2019 but has been allowed to await the extradition outcome at home in South Africa, rather than in prison where he belongs. While his extradition from South Africa to the UK is still pending, he walks free,” the organisation added.