During police investigations, the employee was caught red-handed with boxes of ARVs and arrested.

A data capture worker at the Bela Bela Clinic in Limpopo was arrested on Thursday for allegedly selling ARVs to an undocumented foreign national of Nigerian descent.

The Limpopo Department of Health has welcomed the arrest which they have described as a breakthrough against rogue elements in the department, which caused shortages of medication, which affected community members badly.

Neil Shikwambana spokesperson of the department of health in Limpopo said “Considering that illegal foreign nationals are also eligible to receive any form of medication in our facilities, we can only believe that perhaps these pills were being used to manufacture illegal drug substances which are a huge challenge to the youth of Bela Bela.”

In order to ensure that those implicated in these horrendous acts of theft are arrested and incarcerated, the department will be working hand in hand with the police.