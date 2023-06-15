A former employee faces trial over alleged theft from DJ Zinhle’s store

Durban – A former employee of DJ Zinhle – real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane – who is accused of stealing thousands of rands worth of products from her Era By DJ Zinhle store in Menlyn is set to go on trial. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), 23-year-old Thabile Malatjie appeared at the Hatfield Magistrate’s Court and applied for mediation in a bid to resolve the matter without proceeding with the prosecution.

“However, the mediation was refused by the senior public prosecutor,” said Lumka Mahanjana, an NPA regional spokesperson. Malatjie was arrested on January 12, after the police searched her property and found alleged stolen goods. She was released on R5 000 bail, and the matter was postponed to July 24, for trial. According to the “Daily Sun”, the “Umlilo” hitmaker had suspected that the employee was stealing from her.

A report that was seen by the publication stated: “The complainant alleged that she employed (the suspect) at her store, then she started to become suspicious that the business wasn't running well in terms of profit.” The report indicates that DJ Zinhle tried to set a trap to catch the suspected worker. “She then went with her friends to the store and they bought some items. Later, she went back to the store and asked to see the money for the day, and she failed to produce. She gave her R200, then she confessed she took it,” it read.

They found stolen items at the employee's house. “They also went to her place where they found the items from the store,” the report said. The store was opened in October 2022.