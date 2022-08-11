Abalone seized in 18-hour anti-poaching operation in Simon’s Town

Cape Town – An anti-poaching operation involving the Table Mountain National Park (TMNP), Sea, Air and Mountain (SEAM) team, the K9 unit and other law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of one suspect and the seizure of abalone. According to the TMNP the 18-hour operation was conducted in Simon’s Town.

The suspect was found in possession of 397 shucked abalone and eight whole abalone. According to TMNP, it received information about poaching activity in park’s marine protected areas. Rangers, along with officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment, SAPS, South African National Parks marine team and City law enforcement to search vehicles, profile suspected divers, and search poaching hotspots. An SAPS helicopter was used to narrow down the location of 13 divers who fled towards the mountain.

However, poor visibility forced the pilot to land sooner than expected. Park manager Frans Van Rooyen congratulated rangers and assisting law enforcement agencies on the successful operation. “These operations allow us to gather much-needed intelligence to devise a plan to combat environmental crime on land and within the MPA (marine protected areas).

“We urge our surrounding communities to continue helping us in the fight to curb crime within and around Table Mountain National Park,” Van Rooyen said. IOL