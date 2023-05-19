Accused who allegedly helped Thabo Bester escape from prison continue bail bid

Cape Town - The five co-accused in the infamous Thabo Bester prison escape saga continued their bail application in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday. The five co-accused are all former G4S employees who allegedly aided and abetted Thabo Bester in his escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in May 2022 after a staged fire inside Bester’s cell at the prison.

Senohe Motsoara is listed as the first applicant, Teboho Lipholo as the second applicant, Matanyane Masukela as the third applicant, Tieho Makhotsa as the fourth, and Nastassja Jansen as the last bail applicant sat listening attentively in the dock as proceedings continue. Still on the witness stand, investigating officer Tieho Jobo Flynman previously revealed how the five former employees were roped in for their different roles and expertise to help pull off the successful prison escape. Accused 8, Natassja Jansen in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Timothy Bernard African News Agency (ANA) As evidence before the court, Motsoara is believed to be the one who transported the corpse of Katlego Bareng from Pretoria to Bloemfontein.

Bareng reportedly collapsed at a Pretoria taxi rank and died in hospital following a seizure, The Star previously reported. His body was only recently identified to be that of the charred remains found in Bester’s cell. The group who face an array of charges, including fraud and corruption, as well as those relating to violating a corpse, harbouring and concealing an escaped offender and defeating the ends of justice, previously indicated they intended pleading not guilty to the charges brought against them by the state.

During cross-examination of the investigating officer, Jansen’s defence lawyer, Gary Botha, submitted it was his client’s instruction that the state did not have a prima facie case against her and the state was riding a dead horse. On Tuesday, Thabo Bester appeared virtually in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. Picture: screenshot from SABC TV news Botha, who is adamant about getting bail for his client, had Flynman confirm Jansen had no previous criminal charges, pending matters or warrants. While Flynman conceded she had, he could not speak about whether she could be prone to violence because he ‘did not know her behaviour.

Jansen was arrested on May 1, 2023. At the time of Bester’s escape, Jansen worked in the central control room and is alleged to have opened the doors of the prison. On Tuesday, Dr Nandipha Magudumana appeared virtually in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court. Picture: screenshot from SABC TV news Botha asked: “How do you know she opened the door at that particular time?”.

“They were in charge of opening and closing the doors of G4S. They had to check cameras in totality,” Flynman responded. Earlier, Masukela, who is alleged to have let the vehicle carrying Bareng’s corpse enter the facility, his lawyer, Masilo Koenane, submitted his client had no intention of breaking the law and instead, would testify they were distracted that day and give the full picture of the scenario. It was also confirmed by Flynman that no evidence of Masukela receiving a payout could be found.

“The Capitec statement shows no money,” Flynman testified. The court also heard that witnesses who testified during the internal disciplinary hearing of the accused at G4S may be called to the stand to testify in the criminal matter. The matter has been postponed for closing arguments on May 23.

On Tuesday, the matter against Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and her father, Zolile Sekeleni, had been postponed until June 20. Sekeleni is currently out on R10 000 bail. [email protected]