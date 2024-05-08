ActionSA politicians survive kidnapping ordeal after Hilux hijacked in Olievenhoutbosch

ActionSA’s Gauteng chairperson Funzi Ngobeni and Youth leader Hluphi Gafane have survived a kidnapping ordeal after the Toyota Hilux they were travelling in was hijacked in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion, on Tuesday evening. The pair were hijacked at around 8pm and forced into their vehicle. They were found in Benoni around midnight and were not physically harmed, according to police reports.

After being alerted that the ActionSA members were missing, the South African Police Service (SAPS) Tracing Team worked together with Organised Crime Investigation, as well as Matrix Vehicle Tracking and a Netstar helicopter to find the victims. Investigations are still under way to trace the vehicle and the suspects, the SAPS said in a statement on Wednesday morning. The white Toyota Hilux that was hijacked. Picture: ActionSA via Facebook The victims were hijacked in a white Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD-6 Legend double cab bakkie. According to Fidelity Services Group, Toyota Hilux double cab and single cab models are in high demand among hijackers - see the full list of vehicles here.

“I would like to thank South Africans for their concern and prayers last night. Fortunately, both Hluphi and I are safe after a harrowing experience,” Ngobeni said in a statement on Facebook on Wednesday morning. “I'll be spending time with my family this morning before returning to work later today.” The ActionSA political party said it was deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of support from South Africans after news of their disappearance broke on Tuesday evening.