AFU, SIU strike again as former Eskom supply manager Duduzile Moyo’s assets frozen

Johannesburg – The Asset Forfeiture Unit and the Special Investigating Unit have obtained a preservation order against former Eskom manager Duduzile Moyo and her husband, Mmoloki, their trust, a business and two children. In September, the Special Tribunal granted an order allowing the SIU to freeze Moyo’s pension fund after she resigned amid allegations she siphoned almost R25m through contract fraud at the power utility.

Story continues below Advertisement

The SIU and the AFU said in a joint statement by NPA and SIU spokespersons Lumka Mahanjana and Kaizer Kganyago, that they had obtained a preservation order to freeze luxury property in Silver Lakes Estates, Pretoria, a Mercedes Benz Viano, Chevrolet Utility that belong to former Eskom’s Middle Manager Programme Complex Projects, Duduzile Moyo and her husband Mmoloki Moyo. The Pretoria High Court granted the order on Wednesday. The order also applies to the Moyo’s two minor children, a Trust and business named after her children – Onalerona Trust and Tshimologo Trading and Projects – as well as two trustees, Tandiwe Gloria Nzama and Anani Sanelisiwe Dlamini, who is also sole member of Tshimologo.

“This is the second preservation order that has been served against Ms Moyo. “In September 2022, the SIU obtained a preservation order from the Special Tribunal to freeze her pension benefits after she handed in her resignation earlier that month,” said the SIU and AFU. In that first order, the SIU found that Moyo had received over R25m from an Eskom vendor, Tamukelo Business Enterprise, which had been appointed to transport raw material and water from Kendal Power Stations to Kusile Power Station.

Story continues below Advertisement

She had been acting in her role as the power utility’s supply and/or contracts manager. “Tamukelo was appointed to transport raw and potable water from Kendal Power Station to Kusile Power Station. “In her position as Eskom Contracts Manager, Ms Moyo signed 23 interim payment certificates in respect of Tamukelo’s services for the period December 2011 to July 2014 totalling approximately R138m,” said the SIU and AFU.

Story continues below Advertisement

Further investigations by the SIU found that Tamukelo and related entities made payments to Moyo and her associates, while she negotiated with the same business on Eskom’s behalf. “The modus operandi employed by Moyo was to create structures of entities owned by members of her family and friends to receive these funds. “There was a clear conflict of interest in that she received these funds in circumstances where part of her duties and functions were as a Middle Manager. Moyo was also part of a team that presented the negotiation strategy of the Tamukelo tender worth over R300m to the tender and procurement committee,” said the AFU and SIU.