‘Ailing’ Angelo Agrizzi’s corruption case postponed to January

Durban – The case against former Bosasa bigwig, Angelo Agrizzi has been postponed to January. The case was heard in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court earlier today.

Agrizzi stands accused of offering gratification on behalf of Bosasa to former parliamentarian Vincent Smith, in exchange for his influence, as the then chairperson of Parliament’s oversight committee on Correctional Services. According to Investigating Directorate it is alleged Bosasa scored contracts totalling just over R1 billion from the Department of Correctional Services between 2004 and 2007. Agrizzi is also face charges of fraud and corruption over suspected prison tenders, estimated to be worth R1.8 billion, Bosasa and its subsidiaries allegedly received.

This matter is being heard in the the Pretoria High Court and has been postponed to December 2. However the question of whether Agrizzi is fit to physically attend trial has to be decided. In August, Weekend Argus reported leaked medical reports showed that Agrizzi was deemed unfit to attend court.

According to the medical reports, Agrizzi, was diagnosed with severe obesity. “(He suffers) from hypoventilation syndrome (a disorder that affects normal breathing) due to class III obesity confirmed on polysomnography and is currently on bilevel positive airway pressure at home,” read one of the reports, compiled by Dr Emmanuel Malish Taban. Agrizzi’s lawyer Mannie Witz told News 24, that his client’s condition is very bad.

