AKA murder: eThekwini mayor welcomes the arrests, says confidence will be restored in business and tourism

eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, welcomed the arrests of six people linked to the murder of Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA and Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane. On Tuesday night, top brass of the police announced six people were arrested.

The high level engagement included Police Minister, Bheki Cele; National Police Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola; and KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. AKA was gunned down on February 10, 2023 while leaving a restaurant on Florida Road. Police said the six suspects comprised of a co-ordinator, shooters, spotters and someone who supplied the firearms and vehicles.

The suspects are expected to appear in court on Thursday. It is unclear which court the matter would be heard in at this stage. Police said the first arrest was made in April 2023, adding that the motive for the killing would not be divulged at this stage. It is understood that the co-ordinator was the person who paid the others. The amounts that each person received have also not been divulged.

Following the arrest announcement, Kaunda commended the police. He said this double murder breakthrough will bring renewed hope to the people of South Africa that the long arm of the law will catch up with anyone who commits crime. "These developments will also restore confidence to business, investors, tourists and residents that we are indeed committed to fighting crime and make Durban a safe destination for investment and tourism,” said Kaunda.