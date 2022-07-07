Alex Dudula members get seven years in jail for public violence

Rustenburg - Seven people arrested for public violence in Alexandra north of Johannesburg have been sentenced to seven years in jail, Gauteng police said on Thursday. They were arrested on May 29 following protest actions led by the Dudula movement in Alexandra.

“One of the accused, Simon Motaung was identified as the leader of the movement. All suspects were found guilty and sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment which is wholly suspended for five years on condition that they must not be convicted of public violence during the period of suspension,” said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello. They were sentenced at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on July 1. Gauteng provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Mawela, welcomed the sentence and applauded Sergeant Maswinginyi of the Provincial Serious and Violent Crime Investigations for his swift investigation that led to a conviction.

“People should refrain from being part of public violence and destroying infrastructure as this amounts to a criminal offence which is punishable by law. May this sentence be a deterrence to those who think of being involved in public violence,” Mawela said. In the Free State, police said a 23-year-old security officer was robbed allegedly by two men who held him at gunpoint in Welkom on Tuesday. “One of the suspects grabbed his shotgun from behind and took his personal firearm with seven live ammunitions, an iPhone, tablet, iPad mini 4, identity document, driver’s license, two bank cards and a firearm license,” said spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng.

“They dragged him into an open field where there were seven to eight additional suspects. The other suspects went to Welkom electrical site and left him with two suspects. The victim could hear shots being fired and all the suspects fled on foot including the two who were guarding him. He was rescued by security personnel and the police.” He said a case of armed robbery was registered for further investigation. Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects,can contact the Welkom SAPS Detective at 082 848 8120 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

