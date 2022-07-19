Alexandra crime spree: 12 young men appear in court for allegedly unleashing terror on besieged community

Pretoria - Twelve young men, between 18 and 25 years old, have appeared before the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court facing an assortment of serious charges including two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, and possession of stolen property. Gauteng regional spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane said the twelve are also charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

“Thubelihle Sibiya, Andile Chonco, Siyabulela Myeni, Goodman Mduduzi Nene, Nkokhelo Chonco, Khanyile Bongani Nceba, Lindokuhle Dludla, Sphelele Khanyile, Nkazi Mbatha, Ziphezinhle Mncwango and Dumisani Sithole were arrested for the alleged terror, that was leashed on the community of Alexandra on 14 July 2022,” Mjonondwane said. “People were shot and robbed of their belongings like cellphones, cash and shoes, at five different locations. Two of the people succumbed to gunshot wounds, whilst some are still in the hospital.” Mjonondwane said all accused were remanded in custody until July 25, for them to get legal representation and for bail investigations.

On Friday, police in Gauteng said they were searching for gunmen involved in shooting 10 people, five of them fatally, in Alexandra. “It is alleged that about four armed suspects went on to rob and shoot people in the area. It is reported that the suspects first met people travelling in a Toyota Etios, on Fourth Avenue and Selborne Street, and fired shots at them. One person was injured,” Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said. The second incident occurred at the corner of Eleventh Avenue and Boulevard Street, where the gunmen found two people sitting in a car charging their cellphones as there was no electricity in the area, due to load shedding.

Masondo said the gunmen robbed the victims of their cellphones before shooting them. Both victims were taken to medical facilities for treatment. “The suspects came across the next victim at Boulevard Street, where he was fatally shot. The next victim was shot at Seventh Avenue where he died on the scene while two people were robbed of their cellphones and shoes,” Masondo said. “The suspects met and shot three people at Sixth Avenue. One person was fatally wounded while two victims were taken for medical treatment.”

It was reported that the last shooting was in Sixth Avenue and Roosevelt Road, where two people were shot while inside a Toyota Avanza. Both victims died at the scene. Police opened five cases of murder, and five of attempted murder and armed robbery.

