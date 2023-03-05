Alleged ATM bombers arrested in Gauteng

Rustenburg -Three men possibly linked to automated teller machine (ATM) bombings in and around Gauteng were arrested in possession of dye-stained money in Tembisa, Gauteng. During their arrest by the police Tactical Response Teams (TRT), they were found in possession of dye-stained money, explosives as well as four firearms and ammunition.

"Police were following up on intelligence driven information when they identified the first suspect. The 44-year-old South African national was cornered and his vehicle searched. Dye-stained money was found in the boot of his vehicle. "Two more suspects, a Lesotho national aged 35 and a 28-year-old Mozambican national were both arrested at a house in the same area. They too were found with dye-stained money as well as unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as explosives," said national police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe. They were expected to appear in the Tembisa Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of being in possession of dye-stained money, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and the illegal possession of explosives.

The acting national commissioner of police, Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili said police were mobilising all resources to clamp down on serious and violent crimes. "Well done to the Erkurhuleni and Tshwane TRT for successfully tracking down these criminals. Evidence in their possession indicates to us we have the right suspects who have been involved in a spate of ATM bombings. "Our communities are also cautioned not to accept or pick up dye-stained money as these monies have no value and they also may be investigated as being part of these syndicates,"Mosikili said.

