Alleged drug trafficker arrested at King Shaka Airport to remain behind bars

Ricardo Miguel Da Silva Gaspar made a first appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Durban – A 52-year-old man who was intercepted at King Shaka International Airport with R2.2 million worth of cocaine in his luggage will remain in police custody.

The Hawks arrested him on Saturday before he could board a flight to the Philippines.

According to Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, police received information from Crime Intelligence about a suspect who was driving from Johannesburg to King Shaka International Airport.

“The suspect was located at the airport. A search was conducted in his luggage and 6.38kg of cocaine with a street value of approximately R2.2m was found concealed in his bag. He was arrested and charged for drug trafficking and possession of drugs.”