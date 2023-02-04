Alleged high calibre vehicle hijacking mastermind arrested in Joburg

Rustenburg - A man believed to be a mastermind in the theft and hijacking of high-calibre vehicles that are smuggled to neighbouring countries has been arrested in Johannesburg. He was found with suspected stolen vehicles that include a Ford Ranger, Mercedes-Benz C Class and a Toyota Fortuner GD-6.

Story continues below Advertisement

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said: “On 2 February 2023, police received information that the suspect will be at one of the shopping malls in Johannesburg where he usually operates. “A team comprising members from the South African Police Service Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit in Soweto, SAPS Crime Intelligence, Gauteng Traffic Police Saturation Unit, Bad Boyz Security, Tracker Connect, Vision Tactical Security, Insurance Crime Burea, and Hollard Insurance were mobilised to intercept the suspect.” The team kept close watch and spotted him arriving at a shopping mall, driving a Grey Mercedes-Benz that he parked in the basement.

A man suspected to be mastermind behind theft and hijacking of high calibre vehicle that are smuggled to neighbouring countries was arrested in Johannesburg. “He then went to a White Ford Ranger that was also parked in the basement and drove off with it. The team pounced on the suspect as he was about to exit the mall. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the Ford Ranger was robbed from the owner in Alexandra and that the Mercedes-Benz was hijacked in the Moffatview area,” Masondo said. A man suspected to be mastermind behind theft and hijacking of high calibre vehicle that are smuggled to neighbouring countries was arrested in Johannesburg. “Further investigation led the team to the suspect’s place of residence where a white Toyota Fortuner that was tampered with was recovered. Multiple vehicle registration documents and passports were also seized.”

Story continues below Advertisement

He was arrested and charged with the possession of suspected stolen/hijacked vehicles. He was expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates' Court on Monday. "More suspects might be arrested pending further investigation. “Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela applauded the team that worked so hard to locate and arrest the suspect. Lt-Gen Mawela ordered the police to conduct a thorough investigation and profile the suspect as he might be part of a bigger syndicate,” said Masondo.

Story continues below Advertisement