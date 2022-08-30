Alleged human trafficker wanted in Mpumalanga, arrested in KZN

Rustenburg - A 49-year-old woman appeared in the Bethal Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga in connection with human trafficking, the Hawks said on Tuesday. Nonhlanhla Precious Thabetha, appeared in court on Monday, after she was arrested at her hiding place in Esikhawini near Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal on August 25, for alleged human trafficking.

The case against her was postponed to September 6 for a formal bail application. “Her arrest followed an investigation into an incident on May 14, on a Bethal farm whereby a suspect, Edjuanida Teixeira, 40, was arrested by the Secunda-based Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation team for trafficking in persons. “This followed a tip-off to police about young, undocumented Mozambicans who were kept on a farm around Bethal,” said Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, Hawks spokesperson in Mpumalanga.

“The team promptly responded to information and on arrival at the farm, they found six undocumented Mozambicans. They complained topolice that they were recruited from Mozambique and were promised that someone in South Africa has a job for them but on arrival what they were promised was never done.” Teixeira was arrested while Thabetha escaped. Teixeira appeared in court and his case was postponed to September 20.

