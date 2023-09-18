Alleged killer of businessman Ben Gumbi to appear in court

A man was arrested in connection with the murder of Rustenburg businessman Ben Gumbi. North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said members of a multi-disciplinary team, which was established after the ruthless murder of Ben Gumbi, made a breakthrough when they arrested Sibongiseni Ngubane, 33, on September 12 in Germiston, Gauteng.

Ngubane was arrested after attending a court case in which he is facing a charge of armed robbery. He appeared in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on September 14.

The case against him was postponed to September 19 for further investigation. Gumbi, 49, of Ledig, near the Sun City resort, was gunned down by two men outside a popular coffee shop in the Rustenburg Central Business District (CBD) on August 23. The men fled the scene in a blue Volkswagen Polo car, which was found a few minutes after the incident, abandoned at the Corner of Helen Joseph and Lourie Streets.

In closed-circuit television footage circulated on social media platforms, two gunmen approached him from behind while he went through his cellphone in front of the coffee shop. The gunman approaching on the left fired several shots in the head at close range. As he fell, the gunman on his right hand fired one more shot before they fled. They left him lying in a pool of blood, his cellphone lying next to him. Brigadier Mokgwabone said the provincial commissioner of the North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, applauded the team members for their dedication, which resulted in the arrest. He said the investigation into the matter continues.