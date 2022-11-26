Alleged killer of North West nurse to appear in court in January

Rustenburg - A 24-year-old man accused of killing a nurse by slitting her throat, will appear in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate's Court in January. Bongane Gregory Shebi appeared in court on Friday and the case against him was postponed to January 24 for DNA test results.

Shebi had abandoned his bail application, and he will remain in custody until the matter is concluded. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said he was charged with the murder of Iris Mamotlakana Mohokare at her rented home in Ipeleng township near Schweizer-Reneke, on October 12. "Her bloodied body was discovered by her landlord on October 13, with her throat cut. She subsequently informed the police, who immediately started investigating," said NPA spokesperson in North West, Henry Mamothame.

"The accused became a person of interest after police received information while doing investigations that the accused was spotted not far from where the incident took place, walking with bloodied clothes. "The police then started looking for the accused and ultimately arrested him on October 15. Upon arrival at the police station, and according to preliminary police reports, he informed them that he wants to tell the truth. He was subsequently taken in for a confession to be obtained and later took the police to point out where he had thrown away the bloodied clothes he was wearing," he said. Mamothame said Shebi alleged he was in the company of another person, and that their motive was to rob the deceased.

He further alleges he was not the one who stabbed the deceased, but it was the person whom he was with. "Police have indicated that evidence that was obtained at the scene indicates that only one person was at the scene at the time of the commissioning of this offence," he said. Mohokare was found murdered two days after she was promoted to the position of facility manager in Ipelegeng clinic.

