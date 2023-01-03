Alleged Limpopo serial rapist linked to seven rape and robbery cases back in court

Pretoria - A 33-year-old man, believed to be a serial rapist who terrorised Limpopo communities of Bolobedu and Tzaneen, is today appearing in court after he was arrested on December 28. “The alleged serial rapist was arrested at the Tzaneen CBD after police received a tip-off. The police have been probing at least seven rape cases that were reported between 2015 and 2016, which they noticed had a similar modus operandi,” Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said after the arrest.

“Further investigation revealed that the perpetrator targeted unsuspecting women on their way to Tzaneen town, who either did not know the area very well or he just offered some assistance, and in doing so, he would lure them to secluded areas.” The suspect would then rape and rob the victims of their belongings. Police said one of the victims was hacked with a panga during a rape and robbery incident.

“The suspect also targeted women hitch-hiking on the R71 road near Tzaneen Spur restaurant on the way to Phalaborwa and Giyani. Concerted effort was put in trying to apprehend the perpetrator, who was unknown until he was ultimately linked through forensic evidence,” said Ledwaba. Following the arrest, the 33-year-old accused man briefly appeared before the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court, charged with multiple charges of rape and robbery. Today, he is scheduled to appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate's Court.

Additionally, the accused man will return to the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on January 6 for a formal bail application. “The suspect may be linked to more cases as police investigations are still unfolding,” said Ledwaba. “Police appeal to victims who may have fallen prey to this suspect to come forward and report the matter at the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 0860 010 111 or report via MySAPSApp.”

