Alleged Limpopo ‘serial rapist’ who, has been terrorising communities since 2015, arrested

Durban - An alleged serial rapist that has been terrorising the communities of Bolobedu and Tzaneen since 2015 has been arrested. The 33-year-old was arrested on December 28 in the Tzaneen CBD after police received a tip-off.

“The police have been been probing at least seven rape cases that were reported between 2015 and 2016 which they noticed had similar modus operandi,” said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Ledwaba said from police investigations, it is alleged the suspect targeted unsuspecting women on their way to Tzaneen town who either did not know the area well or whom he just offered some assistance. “And in doing so, he would lure them to secluded areas and then rape and rob the victims of their belongings. One of the victims was hacked with a panga during the incident.”

Ledwaba said the suspect also allegedly targeted women hitch-hiking on the R71 road near Tzaneen Spur restaurant on the way to Phalaborwa and Giyani. “Concerted effort was put in trying to apprehend the perpetrator who was unknown until he was ultimately linked through forensic evidence.” The suspect made a first appearance in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court faced with multiple charges of rape and robbery.

He is expected to appear in the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court for a formal bail application. “The suspect may be linked to more cases as police investigations are still unfolding,” said Ledwaba. Police have appealed to victims who may have fallen prey to this suspect to come forward and report the matter at the nearest police station or call the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or report via the MySAPSApp.

