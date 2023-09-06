Alleged Polokwane drug dealer remanded in custody after being found with heroin

The Polokwane Magistrate's Court has remanded 29-year-old Robert Letsoalo in custody after he was arrested for allegedly dealing in drugs. Letsoalo appeared in court on Tuesday, after he was arrested by members of the Limpopo provincial organised crime unit in Polokwane during a recent “disruptive” operation.

Police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Letsoalo will return to court on Friday. “The Robert Letsoalo, briefly appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on September 5, on a charge of possession of illicit drugs and his case was postponed until Friday, September 8, for formal bail application and further police investigations,” said Ledwaba. Robert Letsoalo, aged 29, was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on charges of drug dealing. Photo: Supplied/SAPS He said Letsoalo was arrested at the city centre taxi rank following a tip-off.

“The operatives pounced on the suspect while trying to sell the drugs. He was searched and found in possession of heroin drugs with the estimated street value of R5,000,” said Ledwaba. Robert Letsoalo, aged 29, was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on charges of drug dealing. Photo: Supplied/SAPS Meanwhile, Limpopo provincial commissioner of police, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest of Letsoalo. “The arrest of drug dealers in the province is a testament to the relentless efforts of the men and women in blue to ensure the safety and well-being of our community,” said Hadebe.

“We would also like to thank the members of the public who continue to provide valuable information and support throughout these operations.” Police investigations are continuing. In July, the Limpopo Department of Health welcomed the arrest of a data capturer attached to the Bela Bela Clinic for allegedly selling antiretroviral (ARV) medication which would subsequently be used in manufacturing illicit drugs.

The employee was arrested after police officers found him with boxes of ARVs which he was trying to sell “to an undocumented foreign national of Nigerian descent”, according to Thilivhali Muavha, spokesperson for the Limpopo department of health. A health official in Limpopo was arrested for allegedly stealing ARV drugs and selling them. File Photo: NIAID “The department views this arrest as a breakthrough against rogue elements in the department, which cause shortages of medication, which affect community members badly. Muavha said there is suspicion that the stolen ARVs would be used to manufacture illicit drugs.