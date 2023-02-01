Pretoria - The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday revoked the bail of alleged child sex offender Gerhard Ackerman.
His bail was revoked after he failed to appear in court on January 26, claiming to be ill.
However, the 52-year-old accused failed to produce a medical certificate, claiming that he was mugged on his way to the doctor.
The judge also ordered that Ackerman be kept in custody under supervision because of claims that he wanted to kill himself.
On January 27 he went missing after vacating the flat he was renting and selling his possessions. He was rearrested on Sunday as he was out on R6 000 bail.
He claimed that he moved to a friend’s house because he realised that he could not afford to pay rent month-end.
According to sworn statements from law enforcement officers, neighbours and friends detailed in their affidavits how Ackerman also was planning to buy a firearm as he felt he would not have a fair trial.
Ackerman denied having tried to organise a firearm to commit suicide or trying to escape Gauteng province as per his bail conditions.
He faces 740 charges ranging from rape, attempted murder, distribution of child porn, and human trafficking of minor children for sexual exploitation.
The trial against him is set to continue as previously scheduled before his disappearance.
