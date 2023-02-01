His bail was revoked after he failed to appear in court on January 26, claiming to be ill.

Pretoria - The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Wednesday revoked the bail of alleged child sex offender Gerhard Ackerman .

However, the 52-year-old accused failed to produce a medical certificate, claiming that he was mugged on his way to the doctor.

The judge also ordered that Ackerman be kept in custody under supervision because of claims that he wanted to kill himself.

On January 27 he went missing after vacating the flat he was renting and selling his possessions. He was rearrested on Sunday as he was out on R6 000 bail.