Alleged TikTok bully Anushka Braaf makes her first appearance in court

A Mitchells Plain woman whose verbal and physical assault of another woman went viral on TikTok made her first appearance in court on Monday. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that Anushka Braaf appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate's Court charged with assault and crimen injuria.

The viral video shows the victim, named Mishqah Arend, seated in the back seat of a car while Braaf allegedly swears and then assaults her. In the video, the 23-year-old accuses the victim of talking about her and then asks her if she wants her to "moer" (hit) her. After hurling numerous vulgarities at the victim, Braaf continues to seemingly hit Arend, who begs her not to.

There has been an outpouring of support on TikTok, with the hashtag #justiceformishka trending. At the court appearance on Monday, hundreds of people gathered outside the courthouse holding placards in support of the victim. NPA provincial spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the matter was postponed to Monday for further investigation and a consultation with the complainant. A source told the Daily Voice that the victim was accused of "stepping into" Braaf’s marriage.

She denied the allegations, saying that Braaf had been separated from her husband for two years. Braaf has since apologised on TikTok, but social media users are hearing none of it. She said she didn’t eat for three days because she was not proud of what happened.