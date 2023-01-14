ANC councillor gunned down in Mpumalanga

Rustenburg - An ANC councillor and two other men died in a volley of bullets in Long Homes, Piet Retief in Mpumalanga. The councillor, identified by police as Sbonelo Mthembu, 36, his mechanic and a friend were gunned down by three men in Mkhondo on Friday night.

"According to the report, the three were shot at a certain yard in Mkhondo. Further information indicates that the councillor, as well as his mechanic, were dropped off by a friend who was driving a bakkie when suddenly three armed men appeared in the yard. The suspects reportedly fired multiple shots at the councillor who was in the yard, and also fatally shot the friend who was still inside his bakkie. The mechanic did not escape the shooting as he was shot by the same suspects while in the yard as well. Thereafter, the three suspects fled in an unknown direction," said Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli. He said the police at Piet Retief as well as the paramedics were informed about the incident while the councillor and his mechanic were privately taken to a nearby hospital. "The mechanic was unfortunately certified dead on arrival, meanwhile, the councillor succumbed to his injuries moments later.

"When police and medical practitioners arrived at the scene, they found a male victim lying motionless behind a steering wheel of a white bakkie with a gunshot wound. The paramedics certified him dead at the scene," Mdhluli said. A case of three counts of murder was opened and the suspects are still at large. "Police urge anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the perpetrators to call the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or send information via MySAPS App. All received information will be treated as confidential and callers may opt to remain anonymous."

