Ladysmith – One of the councillors of the ANC in the hotly-contested Alfred Duma (Ladysmith) local municipality in northern KwaZulu-Natal will on Thursday appear in court to face a charge of attempted murder. Councillor Nkosinathi Sithole is alleged to have shot at a community member of Umbulwana area in Ladysmith on January 1 this year.

It is not clear what sparked the shooting incident and whether Sithole’s firearm is licensed or not. JUST IN: The ANC will go to Thursday’s do-or-die special council sitting of the Alfred Duma (Ladymsmith) municipality where it intends to oust the IFP-led coalition minus one councilllor. Councillor Nkosinathi Sithole will be in court to face a charge of attempted murder. @IOL pic.twitter.com/CdVQoKKNf7 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) March 29, 2023 According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, Sithole is once again due in court today after a case was opened against him. “Ladysmith police have arrested a 49-year-old male for the attempted murder of a 37-year-old victim.

“He appeared in the Ladysmith Magistrate’s Court on 27 February 2023 and the case was remanded to 30 March 2023. “The victim was allegedly at Umbulwana area when she was shot by the suspect on 1 January 2023,” he said when asked by IOL to confirm the arrest. Sithole’s court appearance is expected to be on the same day as the ANC, together with the EFF and Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), are expected to attend a special council sitting and mount a fierce fight to overthrow the IFP-led coalition government.

The special council sitting was called by the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta). However, the municipality decided to call it earlier (for yesterday (Wednesday)) and it is not yet clear whether that meeting proceeded as planned or not. The regional secretary of the ANC in the Josiah Gumede region (formerly Okhahlamba), Bonga Hlomuka, told IOL that they weren’t aware of Sithole’s case and they would investigate.

“We were not aware of such incidents, we will investigate the matter,” he said. The chairperson of the IFP in the Uthukela district, Lamulani Hlatshwayo, accused the ANC of not acting against Sithole. “The ANC does not care about the people of Alfred Duma but itself. This is because they have housed a number of culprits so we cannot be surprised that they kept a murder suspect and protected him in the name of our communities.