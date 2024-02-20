Anoj Singh back in court to continue his fight to have his bail conditions relaxed so he can work in Dubai

Fraud-accused Anoj Singh is expected back in the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday, where his part-heard application to have his bail conditions relaxed will continue. The 50-year-old, who is out on R50,000 bail, following his arrest in August 2022, is seeking to have his bail conditions relaxed following a job offer from a company called Buy4Rich, based in the United Arab Emirates.

He told the court that since his resignation from Eskom in 2018, he has had no reasonable prospect of finding employment in South Africa, and the financial resources he relied on to make ends meet were depleted. But the National Prosecuting Authority’s Investigating Directorate (ID) in opposing the application, said Singh was facing serious charges. The former Transnet CEO, is facing 25 different charges, including multiple counts of fraud involving R35 million, R36 m, R79 m, R189 m and R93 m.

According to ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka, closing arguments from both the defence and State are expected to take place on Tuesday. The State argued that it was not in the interest of justice for Singh to take up employment in Dubai and to be based there, pending the finalisation of the trial. They further argued that there was a lack of cooperation with South Africa from the UAE in extradition proceedings.

While Singh has proposed communicating with the investigating officer in the case via Zoom, investigating officer Denwill Coetzee, in his opposing affidavit, said this proposed condition was user initiated and could be done from anywhere in the world with no way for sure knowing the applicant was in the UAE. In addition Coetzee said there have been no supporting documents from the owners of Buy4Rich that they have extended an offer of employment to Singh. He said in addition there were no documents from the owners of Buy4Rich undertaking that Singh could stay in South Africa for prolonged periods of time to attend his trial.