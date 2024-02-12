Another Eskom manager arrested for fraud and corruption after she allegedly did business with her employer

A safety risk manager at power utility, Eskom, was arrested by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. On Friday, Thandi Ruth Magagula, 40, appeared before the Middelburg Regional Court and she was released on R10,000 bail.

The case against Magagula was postponed to March 26, when it will be heard in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court, according to Mpumalanga Hawks provincial spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi. “It is alleged that during April 2013 to July 2015, the accused was appointed by Eskom as a safety risk manager. During the same year, she was also a director of Montoza Engineering and Project 9 whereby the company was rendering services to Eskom,” said Sekgotodi. Thandi Ruth Magagula, a safety risk manager at Eskom released on R10,000 bail after she was arrested by the Hawks. Picture: Hawks The matter was reported to Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

“During investigation, the SIU discovered that the accused failed to declare for conflict of interest to Eskom. The matter was referred to the Hawks for further investigation,” said Sekgotodi. The Hawks Middelburg-based serious commercial crime investigation unit established that Magagula had allegedly made misrepresentations to Eskom on her declaration forms and tender documents. The Hawks said because Magagula’s company was conducting business with Eskom, the power utility suffered a loss of R58,888.

“Investigation was finalised and the matter was referred to public prosecutor for decision. A warrant of arrest was authorised and executed on Friday, February 9,” said Sekgotodi. Meanwhile, provincial head of the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Major General Nicholas Gerber has commended his team for the investigation. “The Hawks will ensure that no stone is left unturned during any investigation. We shall investigate and arrest anyone who acts in a criminal manner, without fear and favour,” said Gerber.

Last week, IOL reported that another Eskom manager, Nontuthubo Surprise Mahweliri, 44, and three alleged accomplices had appeared before the Hendrina Magistrate’s Court facing charges of fraud, theft and money laundering. Nontuthubo Surprise Mahweliri, an Eskom manager, and her alleged accomplice Mokgawa Rebecca Sewela were arrested and released on bail in connection with R1 million Eskom fraud. Picture: Hawks Mahweliri was employed as a maintenance manager by the struggling power utility, according to Sekgotodi. The second accused in the matter is Mahweliri’s company named NKG Trading investments (PTY) Limited.