Pretoria - A second G4S prison guard, who is accused of helping convicted rapist and murder Thabo Bester escape from the Mangaung prison, has been arrested by the police in Bloemfontein. The 51-year-old was arrested on Tuesday at the prison, and he is expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspect is facing charges of assisting an inmate to escape from lawful custody and defeating the ends of justice. This arrest brings the total to six people who have been arrested in the escape, including Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana. Police have also arrested former G4S employee Senohe Matsoara, Integritron CCTV technician operator Tebogo James Lipholo, and Magudumana’s father, Zolile Sekeleni.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Police Minister Bheki Cele promised “many more” arrests would be made by the police. “Everything is going to be investigated, and there will be no stone that will be left unturned, and we believe, by the look of things, that many people will have to answer on this matter. “When we ask the investigation team and others that are involved in the case, many people are expected to be arrested as soon as the investigation continues,” Cele said

On Monday, Sekeleni appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court and was granted R10 000 bail. He is due to return to the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on May 16. Sekeleni made a brief appearance alongside his daughter, Magudumana, and co-accused and former prison warder Matsoara and CCTV operator Lipholo.