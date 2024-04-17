Appeal committee rule that nurses were negligent in care of elderly patient who suffered injuries during admission

The South African Nursing Council Appeal Authority ruled (SANCAA) that the Preliminary Investigating Committee (PIC) failed to conduct a thorough investigation into ill treatment received by an elderly patient who was admitted at Capital Heart Endovascular Surgical Hospital in Durban. Tholsiemah Naidoo, 86, was admitted at the hospital on July 3, 2022 after she was diagnosed with bronchitis pneumonia.

According Naidoo’s grandson, Chris Govender, his grandmother was neglected and left with no pressure care mattress and she developed a wound on her buttocks which was not cleaned and left exposed. (IOL is in possession of the pictures but they are too graphic to share). The family requested answers from the hospital and spoke to Dr Chellan who apparently body shamed Naidoo when she was questioned why pressure care protocol was not followed. Govender insisted that Naidoo’s skin was compromised as per the nursing protocol. He alleged that his grandmother was only put on the pressure mattress on July 10, 2022 after the incident and a pressure wound had already formed.

This was allegedly done to cover up the misconduct and negligence. Tholsiemah Naidoo’s family said the elderly was neglected and left with no pressure care mattress and she developed a wound on her buttocks. Picture: Supplied Moreover, Naidoo appeared to have bruises on her body which the hospital explained as an allergy caused by one of the medication prescribed by her physician. He also alleged that the hospital tempered with hospital file in relation to the patient’s nursing entries, admission reports, transfer reports and incident reports.

He further argued that on July 11, 2022 morning, one of the nurses allowed him to see the wound on her grandmother’s bum and to take pictures. He said the wound was not clean and it was left exposed. Naidoo appeared to have bruises on her body which the hospital explained as an allergy caused by one of the medication prescribed by her physician. Picture: Supplied Furthermore, he accused the hospital of billing her grandmother medication which was never administered to her. Govender argued that four perfulgan vials were ordered from the pharmacy and only 50mg was given to his grandmother.

He said the remainder of the unused medication was not credited and to-date none of the nurses responded to the whereabouts of the billed medication. Naidoo was discharged on July 11, 2022. Following the discharge, Govender approached the South African Nursing Council with a complaint and the matter was taken to the PIC and after conducting its own investigations, the PIC resolved not to pursue the case as it was of the view that there was no evidence of negligence found against the nurses.

Frustrated by the outcome, Govender approached the SANCAA on appeal where the matter was heard by four committee members. The committee said the PIC failed to address the theft allegations on medication that was billed but not administered to Naidoo. “Having regard to the above, the hospital was at fault by its failure to account to Mr Govender regarding the remaining medication that appears to have not been administered. Therefore, the PIC failed to exercise those powers and perform the duties entrusted to it with diligence,” said the committee.