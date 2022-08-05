Armed man shot dead after robbing Nelspruit guest house staff

Pretoria – Police in Nelspruit are investigating a case of business robbery, and the fatal shooting of one of the alleged robbers. A second suspect was arrested in connection with the robbery and he has been charged for possession of suspected stolen goods.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the business robbery occurred in Nelspruit on Wednesday night, before 9pm. “According to the information, two armed suspects are said to have stormed into a certain guest house in Sonheuwel, tied the workers, robbed them of undisclosed amount of cash and cellphones then fled the scene,” Mohlala said. “An organised group, including security guards and some community members reportedly traced the alleged suspects to one of the taverns in the Central Business District and cornered one man. Some of the mobile phones and cash suspected to have been stolen during the said robbery at the guest house were allegedly found in the possession of the suspect.”

One of the suspects allegedly fled the scene, and the group pursued him as he jumped over the wall to Spoornet premises. In the process, it is said shots were fired. “A few minutes later, the man was then found by a Spoornet employee, lying motionless. The employee then alerted the police about the incident and upon arrival, police discovered that the man, 35, had a gunshot wound at the back. Paramedics also attended the scene,” Mohlala said. “A firearm with live rounds and some of the cellphones as well as cash were also found at the scene. Preliminary investigation suggests that the items could be the ones allegedly stolen from victims during the said robbery at the guest house.”

The firearm retrieved from the deceased suspect is said to have been stolen during a house breaking incident in Nelspruit last month. The man was certified dead by medical personnel at the scene. Circumstances surrounding the shooting of the alleged suspect are being investigated by the police.

Meanwhile, the arrested suspect is scheduled to appear today, before the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of possession of suspected stolen property. Mohlala said charges could be added as the investigation continues. IOL