Armed robbers storm Durban primary school, hold principal and staff at gunpoint

Evil armed thugs stormed a Durban primary school on Friday morning, leading to a chaotic shootout that terrified learners. The incident took place at the Mawelewele Primary School in Klaarwater.

According to provincial police, three suspects reportedly entered the school premises and held the school principal and other staff members at gunpoint. “When the suspects were busy robbing the staff of laptops and other valuables, shots were allegedly fired and a 21-year-old suspect sustained a gunshot wound. A staff members was also injured and was rushed to hospital,” said provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda. He said two suspects managed to flee the scene in a getaway vehicle.

“Circumstances around the shooting incident are being investigated,” said Netshiunda, adding that a case of business robbery and attempted murder was opened at Chatsworth SAPS. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics said they responded to reports of a shooting at a school. “It is alleged that armed men entered the school and robbed people of cellphones and laptops.

“While leaving, there was an exchange of shots between teachers, security and the suspects.” Jamieson said as a result of the shooting, two people were shot and wounded. “One teacher is believed to have been shot and was rushed privately to hospital before paramedics could arrive.