Asset Forfeiture Unit obtains restraint order in R39m fraud case against KZN doctor and others

The Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has obtained a restraint order against a KwaZulu-Natal doctor, his wife and three others accused of defrauding the South African Revenue Service (Sars) of about R30 million.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson in KZN, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara, said the state is alleging that Pietermaritzburg doctor Navind Dayanand, his wife Nerupa Dayanand along with Douglas Mpofu, Carla Domenica Louden and Yagasami Ronnie Perumal submitted false Corporate Income Tax, Value Added Tax and Personal Income Tax returns to Sars so that the doctor and the hospital could obtain undue tax refunds and/or not pay due taxes to the value of approximately R39 million.